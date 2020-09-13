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Flesh and Blood cannot inherit the kingdom
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3 views • September 13, 2020
The term “flesh” is used to describe the fallen, unconverted man. This is shown in Romans 8:8, “… those who are in the flesh are unable to please YHVH.”
Our corruptible body with the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye and the pride of life is unfitted for the perfect kingdom of glory and therefore will not enter therein.
Our corruptible body with the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye and the pride of life is unfitted for the perfect kingdom of glory and therefore will not enter therein.
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