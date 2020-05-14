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Global Bombshell!!! WHO Confirms Sterilants Added to Vaccines Globally - FULL SHOW 51320
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330 views • May 14, 2020
Global Bombshell!!! WHO Confirms Sterilants Added to Vaccines Globally - FULL SHOW 5-13-20
Tune in to the Alex Jones Show and discover the public plan to sterilize, poison humanity – and how to fight back! Tune in as we uncover the plot to reduce birthrates even further in the West and why you can’t trust the WHO, which has emerged as China’s global mouthpiece. Share this link!
Tune in to the Alex Jones Show and discover the public plan to sterilize, poison humanity – and how to fight back! Tune in as we uncover the plot to reduce birthrates even further in the West and why you can’t trust the WHO, which has emerged as China’s global mouthpiece. Share this link!
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