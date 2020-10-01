Must watch! Cops, crops and the UN. 3 events to prepare for! Part 3

On this 3rd episode of our 3 part series on the Man Made Survival Show we talk about the different things people need to pay closer attention to.We discuss the fact that in a Biden presidency the right and many groups in it could be provoked to rise up and challenge the government. The government however would use the very people that the right supports against them. On this topic I’m talking about the police. The "thin blue line" is a term that typically refers to the concept of the police as the line which keeps society from descending into violent chaos. I say that the line between a “blue shirt” and a “brown shirt” is even thinner.Always Ready!------------------------------------------------------Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling------------------------------------------------------Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.------------------------------------------------------Store:------------------------------------------------------Social Media:------------------------------------------------------Podcast: