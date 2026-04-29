The Soul vs. The Spirit | Studies with Stearman-APRIL 29 2026

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In this message on 1 Corinthians 3, Gary teaches on the difference between spiritual maturity and carnality. Envy, strife, pride, division, and worldly wisdom may look normal, but Scripture reveals they are signs of believers walking in the flesh instead of the Spirit. This study explores the battle between soul and spirit, the danger of factionalism in the church, and what it really means to have the mind of Christ.
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