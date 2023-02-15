WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT - At least nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble

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Reuters
Feb 14, 2023
At least nine survivors were rescued from the rubble in Turkey on Tuesday, more than a week after a massive earthquake struck.
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