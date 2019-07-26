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WISDOM OF MY GRANDFATHER
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62 views • July 26, 2019
My granddad's sarcastic 1938 letter to Roosevelt when he continued the process begun by Wilson to move us away from an honest metal backed "money" to the un-backed paper fiat currency now taking America down the road to serfdom.
The tragedy is that NOT ONE MAN IN A MILLION UNDERSTANDS OR CARES WHERE THAT WILL TAKE US!
The tragedy is that NOT ONE MAN IN A MILLION UNDERSTANDS OR CARES WHERE THAT WILL TAKE US!
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