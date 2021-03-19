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Sheep's Clothing
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32 views • March 19, 2021
I was waiting to join a church that had the KJV biblical truth. I really didn't think Christians would be lying. The Bible doesn't call Satan a roaring lion for nothing. Here was another opportunity for Satan to destroy my testimony. Mormon missionaries kept coming to our house. The fourth time I asked them, "why do you keep coming?" They said because the spirit keeps pointing us to your place. They shared Joseph Smith's vision that he was to start Christianity over that all the many denominations were wrong. I grew up with the one and only Lutheran church in town. Time:47.26m
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