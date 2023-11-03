Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SPLIT WORDS OF FIRE APPEARING AS FLAMES OF WORDS/LANUAGES
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1336 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published 18 hours ago

Another Title: Burning Bush On Fire But Does Not Burn
Amanda Grace reads her prophesy from September 25, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7UAWqJfGT0
A forked tongue would be full of lies, and deceit.
Acts 2:3-4 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
PG here reminded me of a prophecy where 3 people were on fire and were not burned.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bCn9JDJintSH/
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/05/strength-of-their-dreams-people-slander.html
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/08/extrmodern-psalmist-god-is-on-move.html

Keywords
prophesyfiretonguesgod speaksseptember 252023amanda graceark of grace ministrieslanuages

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket