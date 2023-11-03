SPLIT WORDS OF FIRE APPEARING AS FLAMES OF WORDS/LANUAGES

Another Title: Burning Bush On Fire But Does Not Burn
Amanda Grace reads her prophesy from September 25, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7UAWqJfGT0
A forked tongue would be full of lies, and deceit.
Acts 2:3-4 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
PG here reminded me of a prophecy where 3 people were on fire and were not burned.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bCn9JDJintSH/
https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2020/05/strength-of-their-dreams-people-slander.html
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2021/08/extrmodern-psalmist-god-is-on-move.html
