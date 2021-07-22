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PARADISE OF NATURE, PT.2: HOW NATURE CAN IDEALLY SOLVE ESSENTIAL PROBLEMS
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14 views • July 22, 2021
Hidden powers have prevented humanity from finding ideal solutions to independence. Explore amazing ideas in water, sanitation, food, shelter, power, heating, cooling, lighting, health and more that have been hidden from you, and how they were hidden.
Song "Inner Cause" copyright Varillon, available from Polytope Press
Use the pause button to read at your own pace!
Main website: http://polytope.www1.50megs.com
Feel free to share this content, while you still can...
Song "Inner Cause" copyright Varillon, available from Polytope Press
Use the pause button to read at your own pace!
Main website: http://polytope.www1.50megs.com
Feel free to share this content, while you still can...
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