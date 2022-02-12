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Nuremberg 2: Corona Investigative Committee Grand Jury Statements
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1408 views • February 12, 2022
In this special report:
Opening Session of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about
the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence the necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, and the necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, and the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.
Grand Jury Day 2 - 12 Feb 11am central standard US: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
Grand Jury | Day 2 > https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/day2:03c
13. Feb: PCR-Test
19. Feb: Injections
20. Feb: Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
Media Release Grand Jury Proceeding 02-05-2022 PDF > https://grand-jury.net/Media%20Release%20Grand%20Jury%20Proceeding%2002-05-2022.pdf
More information www.grand-jury.net
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Opening Session of the Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples´ Court of Public Opinion
A group of international lawyers and a judge are conducting criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings in order to present to the public all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against "leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices" who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - the proceeding is meant to create awareness about
the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence the necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, and the necessity to first stop this plandemic´s measures by refusing to comply, and the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.
Grand Jury Day 2 - 12 Feb 11am central standard US: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
Grand Jury | Day 2 > https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/day2:03c
13. Feb: PCR-Test
19. Feb: Injections
20. Feb: Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
Media Release Grand Jury Proceeding 02-05-2022 PDF > https://grand-jury.net/Media%20Release%20Grand%20Jury%20Proceeding%2002-05-2022.pdf
More information www.grand-jury.net
Share this far and wide!
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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