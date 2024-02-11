Yahweh's Law Part 2

Are you eating the Bread from heaven? Yahshua tells His people to eat of His body, the Bread from heaven, which is the Law, the Ten Commandments. The Law is for us to obey and meditate on. If you eat the heavenly Bread and follow Yahshua you will be awarded Eternal Life.
