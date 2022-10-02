Using FOOD FORESTS to Build Your Version of Community and Adventure in South Carolina - IdeallyEco

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If you have land and feel called to draw people into your community, you get to set the rules! This property outside of Greensville, SC is being transformed into an adult playground
A couple of months ago, I got a call from a (now) friend about microgreens and forming local resilience around food. Somehow, that conversation turned into chatting about land outside of Greensville, SC and involving Food Forest Abundance.
I brought my permaculture design partner - Joe Bass of IdeallyEco down with me to scope out the land and the homeowner's vision was born:
Mountain bike trails and a pump track course leading from the on site horse barn carving through the woods, with stops along the way to showcase seasonal fruiting edible mushrooms, fruit, and berries. An old stable will become the trail head, meeting spot, and post-ride beverage location.
The land clearing has begun and I test rode the trails - bumping into a couple horse trails along the way. I will bring you the next phase of updates once some food is inoculated and the trails groomed!
Do you have a vision of building your ideal community centered around utilizing your land's natural resources? I'd love to hear about it!
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Food Forest Abundance:
https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC
FFA for Permaculturists:
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