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Prophetic word: Wait... humble yourself, I am coming, Repent, now or never
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140 views • September 06, 2021
Prophetic word, given on July 08th 6:40 am 2021
Be of good courage and humble yourself,
because the Lord Yeshua is coming for His people.
Repent NOW, this is the time – Now or Never!
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-08-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It might up in a different language - if so, you will figure it out
Be of good courage and humble yourself,
because the Lord Yeshua is coming for His people.
Repent NOW, this is the time – Now or Never!
The script you can download as pdf:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-08-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It might up in a different language - if so, you will figure it out
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