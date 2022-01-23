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Courtney Barnett - "LIVE on KEXP 12/14/2021" - Music Video
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30 views • January 23, 2022
http://KEXP.ORG presents Courtney Barnett performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded December 14, 2021.
Songs:
Rae Street
Sunfair Sundown
Before You Gotta Go
Turning Green
Courtney Barnett - Vocals / Guitar
Bones Sloane - Bass
Stella Mozgawa - Drums
https://courtneybarnett.com.au
http://kexp.org
Songs:
Rae Street
Sunfair Sundown
Before You Gotta Go
Turning Green
Courtney Barnett - Vocals / Guitar
Bones Sloane - Bass
Stella Mozgawa - Drums
https://courtneybarnett.com.au
http://kexp.org
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