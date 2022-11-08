Mullein tea - Verbascum thapsus

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Mullein Tea
1:52 Breathing Problems & Inflammation
2:31 Adrenal Fatigue
3:17 Respiratory Conditions
3:28 Improves Digestive Health
4:58 Viral Infections
4:42 How to Make Mullein Tea
5:28 Precautions and Side Effects
6:45 Consultation & More Info