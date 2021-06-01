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The Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke 24:36-49
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31 views • June 01, 2021
The Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ According to Luke
Session 13 - LUKE 24:36-49
COMMISSIONS – Jesus Commissioned His Followers To Proclaim The Gospel.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
FIRST THOUGHTS
Military personnel do not debate orders to report for duty or to undertake a mission. They carry out their commission; that's what they signed up to do. Christians also have a commission-a Great Commission. After the resurrection and before ascending again to heaven, Jesus gave His followers their marching orders--to take the good news of salvation to all the world. He wants all people to know Him and how they can be saved through Him.
Session 13 - LUKE 24:36-49
COMMISSIONS – Jesus Commissioned His Followers To Proclaim The Gospel.
LIFEWAY | ADULT STUDY | SPRING 2021
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-niv-spring-2021-P005821081
FIRST THOUGHTS
Military personnel do not debate orders to report for duty or to undertake a mission. They carry out their commission; that's what they signed up to do. Christians also have a commission-a Great Commission. After the resurrection and before ascending again to heaven, Jesus gave His followers their marching orders--to take the good news of salvation to all the world. He wants all people to know Him and how they can be saved through Him.
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