© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Technofascist Takeover - 6 videos to watch and share - Amazing Polly
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • September 01, 2020
I recommend 6 videos from several experts in their fields who all seem to be pointing in the same direction. They and I comment on the scamdemic, the proposed vaccines, the overthrow of our financial system & the Marxist riots. This is - without a doubt - the attempted imposition of the Technofascists' dreamed of Digital Gulag called the 4th Industrial Revolution
To contribute to my work, you can use paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or visit my website for my PO Box address: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
THANK YOU!
References:
VIDEO: Cartoon Bill: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7hSS6BlXRM
VIDEO: Patrick Wood, Technocracy coup taking place: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7hSS6BlXRM
VIDEO: RFK Jr & others speaking in Colorado re mandatory vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eawj5rOvDI0
VIDEO: Solari Report – These are not vaccines (with John Rappoport): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT0Nlh8tdPk
VIDEO: Solari Report James Corbett: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAwXQli8__k
VIDEO: Spiro Skouras: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6pzXrEBqR0
Report on Human Trafficking, 2018, FATF: https://www.fatf-gafi.org/media/fatf/content/images/Human-Trafficking-2018.pdf
To contribute to my work, you can use paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or visit my website for my PO Box address: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact.html
THANK YOU!
References:
VIDEO: Cartoon Bill: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7hSS6BlXRM
VIDEO: Patrick Wood, Technocracy coup taking place: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7hSS6BlXRM
VIDEO: RFK Jr & others speaking in Colorado re mandatory vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eawj5rOvDI0
VIDEO: Solari Report – These are not vaccines (with John Rappoport): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT0Nlh8tdPk
VIDEO: Solari Report James Corbett: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eAwXQli8__k
VIDEO: Spiro Skouras: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6pzXrEBqR0
Report on Human Trafficking, 2018, FATF: https://www.fatf-gafi.org/media/fatf/content/images/Human-Trafficking-2018.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.