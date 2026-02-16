Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Exposes Epstein, the Vatican & Who Runs the World

Max Lowen joins me to share her story as a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and trafficking inside what she describes as a global occult power structure. She says Jeffrey Epstein was only the tip of the iceberg — a mid-level broker in a much larger hierarchy. We discuss the hidden layers above him, how institutions like the Vatican allegedly fit into that structure, what the Epstein files are revealing, and why she believes this system of control is now beginning to fracture as more people wake up. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Visit Max's website: https://unbroken.global/ Max's Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/user/MaxUnbroken Call 1-800-958-1000 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For a limited time, our listeners get 50% off FOR LIFE, Free Shipping, AND 3 Free Gifts at Mars Men at http://Mengotomars.com To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.