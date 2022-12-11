AUTISM, Brain Damage, etc! 100% Proof CHILD Vax’s cause evry major Disease. Dr’s Med license REVOKED (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel What is happening at:-

Stew Peters Network Published December 8, 2022





EVERY Parent or Future Parent MUST see this! DeAnna Lorraine joined by renowned and now BANNED and "dangerous" Pediatrician, Dr. Paul Thomas, who shares his groundbreaking 10-year studies, the first ever of its kind, that shows the direct causation between all the CHILDHOOD vaccines - urged by the CDC and Doctors from birth - cause basically every single illness and disease, from Autism to ADHD, epilepsy, brain damage, heart disease, diabetes, etc. This shocking information he discovered and published is what got the tyrannical medical board after him and made him relinquish his medical license! Must watch and share this exclusive interview with this brave and honest Pediatrician who has put it all on the line to give you and your children the truth.





