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God Gave His Son for US!
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0 view • November 30, 2021
If God gave His Son for us as the perfect example to follow, then why do some many people utterly ignore and fight against what Jesus said and did. He taught and commanded all of us to love each other, share, sell what we have and give to the poor, and destroy the greed within us.
But who does this?
Can you see how the teachings of Jesus are the solution to all the world's problems?
If not find out how: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
But who does this?
Can you see how the teachings of Jesus are the solution to all the world's problems?
If not find out how: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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