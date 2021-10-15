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IF IT WASN'T RECORDED YOU WOULDN'T BELIEVE THESE COPS ATTACKED THIS INNOCENT MAN LIKE THIS
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160 views • October 15, 2021
This can happen to any one of us at any time. If the problem with the world is that "people are evil," maybe it's not such a good idea to give some of those people a monopoly on force and qualified immunity. If you and I did this same thing to an innocent man, we wouldn't see the light of day for a long long time.
Full video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FxirSU2iwA
Full video of the incident: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FxirSU2iwA
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