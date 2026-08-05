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Juan O'Savin: Tina Peters, Patrick Byrne, Why the 2026 Midterms Can't Be Fixed. B2T Show Aug 4, 2026
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Discuss this Episode Here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/juan-o-savin-tina-peters-patrick-byrne-why-the-2026-midterms-can-t-be-fixed-b2t-show-aug-4-2026

Juan O'Savin joins Rick on The B2T Show from Asia to give his own analysis of where the 2026 midterms stand. The views expressed in this interview are his.


Juan gives his read on Patrick Byrne — calling him a hero who has spent tens of millions of his own money, including roughly $1 million on Tina Peters' defense — and explains where they agree on the plan and disagree on the timing. He walks through the March 25, 2025 executive order requiring counties to clean their voter rolls within 180 days, and says not one county complied. He covers the Tina Peters pardon the state refused on states'-rights grounds, Lisa Murkowski's position on the SAVE Act, Executive Order 13848 and the December 18, 2020 intelligence deadline, the still-active national emergency declared March 13, 2020, and his view that the only remaining tool strong enough is Commander-in-Chief authority under a national security emergency.


He also gives his own timing estimate — later than Steve Bannon's late-August suggestion, closer to late October, after early voting has begun — and closes in prayer for the Blessed2Teach audience.


STORM SUMMIT — LAS VEGAS

Juan describes the Storm Summit as possibly the last major patriot event before the period ahead. Ahern Hotel rooms are sold out; nearby options include the Sahara, the Stratosphere and Trump Hotel. Programming includes a re-screening of Dark Horse, the trailer and first episodes of Roseanne Barr's new series, an update on the Bolsonaro family and a South Korean delegation. Roughly 26 vendor tables are available upstairs, open during breaks. Sign up at stormsummit.us and contact Matt, chief of staff, for a table. Support Juan through the Jennifer Mack store for books, coins and Tina Peters silver.


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#JuanOSavin #TinaPeters #PatrickByrne #2026Midterms #StormSummit #B2TShow #FaithNFreedom

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