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The David Knight Show (15May20 Full Show)
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4 views • May 15, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:20 Day 60, Trump turns to the Dark Side
— 00:21:45 INTERVIEW Perry Allen, small business owner in Knoxville, TN, joins. Declared “non-essential” even as his wife who works at a hospital is out of work because there’s no patients in this “pandemic”. The legal battle as our local radio affiliate WBCR stands with him and those in his position
— 00:45:47 There is NOT a tradeoff between “economy” and lives. Here’s why
— 01:03:18 INTERVIEW Matt Shea, Washington representative VoteShea.com, on the next phase — testing, forced quarantine — and fairgrounds already being converted to “detention” centers
— 01:36:31 INTERVIEW Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, Title 18, Sec 242 and the severe penalties for those arresting & fining “under color of law” and, the constitutional & historical importance of militias and how the media has demonized the term
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:20 Day 60, Trump turns to the Dark Side
— 00:21:45 INTERVIEW Perry Allen, small business owner in Knoxville, TN, joins. Declared “non-essential” even as his wife who works at a hospital is out of work because there’s no patients in this “pandemic”. The legal battle as our local radio affiliate WBCR stands with him and those in his position
— 00:45:47 There is NOT a tradeoff between “economy” and lives. Here’s why
— 01:03:18 INTERVIEW Matt Shea, Washington representative VoteShea.com, on the next phase — testing, forced quarantine — and fairgrounds already being converted to “detention” centers
— 01:36:31 INTERVIEW Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, Title 18, Sec 242 and the severe penalties for those arresting & fining “under color of law” and, the constitutional & historical importance of militias and how the media has demonized the term
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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