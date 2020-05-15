The David Knight Show (15May20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:20 Day 60, Trump turns to the Dark Side— 00:21:45 INTERVIEW Perry Allen, small business owner in Knoxville, TN, joins. Declared “non-essential” even as his wife who works at a hospital is out of work because there’s no patients in this “pandemic”. The legal battle as our local radio affiliate WBCR stands with him and those in his position— 00:45:47 There is NOT a tradeoff between “economy” and lives. Here’s why— 01:03:18 INTERVIEW Matt Shea, Washington representative VoteShea.com, on the next phase — testing, forced quarantine — and fairgrounds already being converted to “detention” centers— 01:36:31 INTERVIEW Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, Title 18, Sec 242 and the severe penalties for those arresting & fining “under color of law” and, the constitutional & historical importance of militias and how the media has demonized the termTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!