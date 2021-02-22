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Ep.210 (Pts 1 & 2) | Conversations - Film director and Producer Mark Sutherland on vision, current affairs and more
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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517 views • February 22, 2021
#Adrian #MarkSutherland #health
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Webpage with all links and Podcast:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/02/21/ep-210-conversations-art-director-and-producer-mark-sutherland-on-vision-current-affairs-and-more/

Film director and Producer and my dear friend Mark Sutherland and I have a very long and interesting conversation. The initial conversation is about two of his short films and how, against many odds, he was able to produce that because he would not let go of his vision and his dream and kept searching for solutions.

As the conversation evolved we covered a wide variety of subject matter from current affairs, health, the abandonment of people by various churches and religions in the current "crisis”, and more.

If you'd like to watch Mark's films, and I would encourage you to do so, you can find them here:

https://www.marksutherland.org/

or here:
The Iris Echo:
https://vimeo.com/237076676/237076676

Between Lambs and Lions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hMQbvJP6HM&;t=368s

You can read about Mark here:
https://www.marksutherland.org/about/

From that page:
Mark had three productions in the 2014 London Sci-Fi Film Festival. Teaming up with Hughie Philips of Mind’s Eye, Mark produced “Always the Sun”, directed by Rob McLellan. “Always the Sun” made it into the top 10 selection, along with another wonderful Sci-Fi short, “Mouse X”, directed by Justin Tagg, that Mark built the set for. ‘ABE’ also screened at the Festival.

Mark regularly appears on the Christian network Revelation TV “Politics Today” programme and is lauded as a valued and widely followed commentator on American culture and politics from both sides of the Atlantic.


If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
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I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
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My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/


--
Conversations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTwqwEhUtKg&;list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jlJEdMvpXi2ccPJbUEGv9y

My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritiondiseasewell beingmark sutherlandadrianthe iris echobetween lambs and lionsabe the movie
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