Truth of the Matter

Shalom and Welcome to Northern Ohr! Here we stand for the commandments of God AND faith in Messiah Yeshua (Rev 14:12). It has been the Father's desire from the beginning that His people would have His Torah written upon their hearts. Messiah Yeshua IS our living Torah, that we might walk just as He walked in spirit and in TRUTH. In this Age of Darkness, let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven! Let the Torah Revolution begin!