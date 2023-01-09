Create New Account
CRAZY WOMAN IN HER 40S MAKES CRAZY DEMAND OF MEN AND KEVIN J JOHNSTON CALLS HER OUT - DATING ADVICE
72 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published 16 hours ago |
Could you imagine spending $150 a week on dinner dates with a mid-40s chick who GIVES DATING ADVICE for a living, and then have her tell you that you can't kiss her for 90 days?

WOW - Here are my thoughts on that arrogant reprobate!

loverelationshipskevinjjohnston

