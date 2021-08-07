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COVID Not Isolated, Cannot Be Located, Does Not EXIST! FOIA Response Reveals Worldwide HOAX!
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142 views • August 07, 2021
COVID Not Isolated, Cannot Be Located, Does Not EXIST! FOIA Response Reveals Worldwide HOAX!
BREAKING! International FOIA Requests are producing responses that confirm what we have ALL suspected for many months!
COVID-19 may be the biggest HOAX ever perpetuated on global citizens, cannot be located, has not been isolated, and may not EXIST!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/freedom-of-information-responses-on-cov-2
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
BREAKING! International FOIA Requests are producing responses that confirm what we have ALL suspected for many months!
COVID-19 may be the biggest HOAX ever perpetuated on global citizens, cannot be located, has not been isolated, and may not EXIST!
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-19-umbrella-term-fake-pandemic-not-1-disease-cause/
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/freedom-of-information-responses-on-cov-2
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Health-Canada-FinalResponse-A-2020-00208-2020-06-13.pdf
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