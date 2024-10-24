Scientifically Observable? Check. We got that.

Observable. Testable. Repeatable. Without these components, you are simply dealing in non-scientific terms. Period. Nothing about globe earth can be observed in the real world, every image of the earth that's ever existed, is just that, an image... not a photograph. Period. Anyone telling you different is not telling you the truth, whether they know it or not.

Anyhow.... observable... you must be able to observe... and here in this video we do just that... we observe, and we even compare... what comes next, if you want real science anyway, which many do not, is to form an hypothesis, what could explain what we have just seen or observed...... and I'll venture out on a limb here and go with the first paragraph or so, in The Bible, and I'll say what we're seeing here is a SpaceX rocket, hitting up against the firmament, skimming the surface, which is likely some kind of semi-frozen-oxygen type material, that has similar properties of water.... imagine a belly flop, if you will... you feel the hardness of the water, when you slam down from a high, big belly out front, you hit that hard water, the flop sound echos out to all in the vicinity... on second thought, let's ditch the belly flop correlation here, let's stick with what I can demonstrate on the spot.... the rocket here, skimming the firmament, or "the waters above", it looks very similar to that of, a racing boat, skimming across a body of water.... hmm... and the swirls, the swirl patterns, observed during this SpaceX rocket event, seem very similar, to the swirls a pebble creates, when breaching the surface, of a body of water... indeed, ditto the "hmm".

What do you make of this Mike? What part of the atmosphere is this we're seeing? Might you have a better hypothesis, or explanation, than that given to us, in The Holy Bible? That wasn't too overly dramatic there, was it? Hell no. I mean, could it just be me that wants Mike to understand that the earth is flat? It sure isn't my wife or any friends egging me on to inform, in due time. I'm not obsessed with the guy or anything, I promise... I listen to over half of his updates and interviews and love most of what he says and does, but that's about it. Point is... maybe it's not just me that's wants Mike to see the proverbial light, here.... maybe it's something much bigger than that.... that's right, I'm thinking God, Himself, wants Mike to know, and I'm just a pawn. A good looking, semi-charming, smart, pawn, but a pawn nonetheless. Fuckin'a. I do laugh... but then I'm reminded how many times my jokes end up being correct or true... happens all the time.

God works in mysterious ways, you know? So, are you going to listen to me now, or what?

Look, I gotta go.

Over and out. God bless. And God's speed. And I don't mean methamphetamine, for those of you in El Segundo or Rio Linda or Burbank. (Hat tip to Fred Sanford, Rush Limbaugh, and Johnny Carson, respectively).