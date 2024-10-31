CHP Talks: Doug Sharpe—Canada Family Action!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 31, 2024: My guest this week is Doug Sharpe, President of Canada Family Action. Doug, for many years, has been inspiring and mobilizing Christians to get involved politically and to energetically do the things that God has called them to do to make Canada a better place to live. He discusses the four pillars—or principles—that motivate him and that he shares wherever he speaks. We discuss the recent provincial elections and Doug shares his encouragement that—in spite of some disappointing election results in BC and New Brunswick—he sees a lot of Canadians waking up and stepping in to make a difference in the culture wars.
