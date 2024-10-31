CHP Talks: Doug Sharpe—Canada Family Action!

October 31, 2024: My guest this week is Doug Sharpe, President of Canada Family Action. Doug, for many years, has been inspiring and mobilizing Christians to get involved politically and to energetically do the things that God has called them to do to make Canada a better place to live. He discusses the four pillars—or principles—that motivate him and that he shares wherever he speaks. We discuss the recent provincial elections and Doug shares his encouragement that—in spite of some disappointing election results in BC and New Brunswick—he sees a lot of Canadians waking up and stepping in to make a difference in the culture wars.

Learn more at: https://www.familyaction.ca



Sign up for the National Leadership Briefing and take advantage of free training videos at: https://www.nlbcanada.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/