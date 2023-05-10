https://gettr.com/post/p2gksod9260
中共称美国是一只无牙的老虎，只说不做。美国已经有这么多的会谈和听证会了，但是没有见到任何行动。
The Chinese Communist Party calls the U.S. a toothless tiger, all talk and no action. There have been so many talks and hearings in the U.S., but no action has been seen.
@NFSCSpeaks @jfradioshow @nicole7749
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
