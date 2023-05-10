Create New Account
The Chinese Communist Party calls the U.S. a toothless tiger, all talk and no action. There have been so many talks and hearings in the U.S., but no action has been seen
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
中共称美国是一只无牙的老虎，只说不做。美国已经有这么多的会谈和听证会了，但是没有见到任何行动。

The Chinese Communist Party calls the U.S. a toothless tiger, all talk and no action. There have been so many talks and hearings in the U.S., but no action has been seen.

