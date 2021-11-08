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The Church Is in Rebellion Against God. Isaiah 30:1 KJV Bible
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51 views • November 08, 2021
The antichrist is setting the stage to bring down christianity into his one world religion using fear. Only Faith pleases God and many will have to demonstrate the last drop of faith after going along with the world by choosing to die for their faith as that is the last stage in the devil sifting the faith of those who claim we know God/Jesus. Most will have to be martyred to stand with God as nothing else seem to be working as the devil is using a little sifting of faith and everyone it seems is bowing. He who is Not faithful in little sifting of their faith, how do you expect to stand as the trials get harder? Can a child walk before exercising by creaping? Most of God's people will be rebellious and must choose to die for their faith and this is what Jesus will wait for before we see the full effects of God to destroy the wicked.
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