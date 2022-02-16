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American Reporter in UKRAINE EXPOSES GLOBALIST WW3 RUSSIAN FALSE FLAG OP
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281 views • February 16, 2022
American crowd funded journalist Patrick Lancaster of https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia Joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the details of the False Flag op in Ukraine to descend the world into nuclear war.

Visit his YouTube page here: https://youtube.com/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

Patrick Lancaster has reached a massive amount of people in the west as a special guest on "INFOWARS" With Alex Jones discussing how Ukraine targets civilian areas and infrastructure, how Ukraine has been using west-supplied weapons for a long time, and how the USA has been fabricating lies about Russia just to push their anti-Russian agenda.⚡️📣
Patrick said
"I have made thousands of reports showing that Ukraine has indiscriminately shelled civilian neighborhoods and homes. I have seen this with my own eyes. I have proved over and over and that Ukraine shells civilian areas with no interest in how it affects the civilian population. I have interviewed so many people that say they just want peace and to be part of Russia."
"The people of Donbass held a referendum to break away from Ukraine and Ukraine punished them for it."
"Almost every year the west tries to blame Russia for creating a possible escalation of this conflict when in reality it is Ukraine forces that do not follow the Minsk agreements" and "On a daily or weekly basis Ukraine continues to attack the civilian population and infrastructure."
"The Residents of the republic hope Russia will recognize them"
"Less then 2 weeks ago Ukraine target a civilian substation with western supplied weapons"
"The residents here are afraid of what Ukraine is going to do with their new western supplied weapons."

For the full episode - https://battleplan.news/watch?id=620c176df8b550051cafec9d
Keywords
false flagrussiaukraineus journalistdonbasspatrick lancaster
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