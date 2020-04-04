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The People Fight Back
PeopleOfTheWay
PeopleOfTheWay
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84 views • April 04, 2020
Truthful Spirit- Blue Heron https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NnXN-tdFek
My people perish for lack of knowledge

For I am the LORD your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you: "Do not fear, I will help you.
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
You are of God, little children, and have overcome them; because greater is he who is in you than he who is in the world.

" If you confess with you mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved."

Heavenly Father, in Jesus' name I repent of my sins and open my heart to let Jesus come inside of me.
Jesus, You are my Lord and Savior. I believe you died for my sins and you were raised from the dead.
Fill me with your Holy Spirit. Thank You Father for saving me in Jesus' name. Amen.

If you prayed t to receive JESUS Welcome to the family of GOD Please email me at [email protected] with your contact info so we can send you a free bible.
GOD bless
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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