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Grazers Need to Try This | Becoming Fat Adapted and Free From Hunger!
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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40 views • October 20, 2021
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#paleo #fatadapted #nomoregrazing

For the entirely of my life, I've eaten a high carbohydrate rich diet and grazed or snacked for the entire day. I used to eat every 3 hours to keep myself from getting shaky and hangry. I always thought it was "just my metabolism."

That's the normal tendency of people with my body type: ectomorph - tall, lanky, fast metabolism, always hungry

Last year, I started eating a more ancestral diet. Lots of well-sourced fatty animal products (or lean with added fat) and after about 2 weeks of my body adapting (more in video) to that way of eating, things started to change.

Yesterday was the first day where I just forgot to eat lunch (had a crazy busy day) and I didn't notice . That may be normal for some people, but that's a game changer for me (and probably everyone else tied to their hunger) and worth exploring!
___________________________________

▶️Primal Information Referenced in Video:

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▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi

With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

_______________________________________________________

▶️Work with me:
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____________________________________

▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
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Primal BluePrint: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

___________________________________

▶️Creds:
Primal Health Coach
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

___________________________________

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Keywords
metabolismfastingpaleowhole foodsfatproteinhunger
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