US sues Amazon, alleging illegal pricing practices
Published 14 hours ago

Reuters


Sep 26, 2023


The US Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, and asked the court to consider forcing the online retailer to sell assets to stop what it said was ongoing harm to consumers.


Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/


#News #Reuters #newsfeed #business #UnitedStates #Amazon #lawsuit #illegalpricing


Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puxEYc4f4g4

amazonlawsuitusgovernmentunited statesantitrustsuesreutersfederal trade commissionillegal pricingongoing harm

