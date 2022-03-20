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Young Children Can Now Be Sexually Abused by Wireless Means and from a distance by Paedophiles while in the Privacy of their Parents Homes.
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314 views • March 20, 2022
Young Children can now be sexually abused wirelessly and from a distance by unknown paedophiles while in the privacy of their parents homes. I myself am being abused by wireless means and from a distance by unknown others who use directed energy weapons and other weapons to do so. My name is Gretta Fahey also known as Margaret Fahey and my postal address is Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, Eircode F12 Y560, Republic of Ireland. My email address is [email protected]. I am posting my name and address here because a serious crime is being committed against me and such wireless crimes are not being addressed by the main stream media at this time for reasons which I do not know. Please read an article by Miriam Stoppard called 'There's Massive Demand for safe ways to get molecules into the brain to treat diseases' which is to be found at this online link https://www.universalpersonality.com/theres-massive-demand-for-safe-ways-to-get-molecules-into-the-brain-to-treat-diseases/
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