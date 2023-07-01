Create New Account
Nigel Farage + Brexiteers De-Banked in Britain for "Wrong Think" -- #bitcoin is the Life Raft
Published Yesterday

Brexit leader Nigel Farage was de-banked and cancelled from the bankers he us for 43 years. It is punishment for wrong think in action. It is happening in many of the major corporations, from Amazon to Airbnb to PayPal, as well as in countries like Canada, we're in the freedom convoy Justin Trudeau prevented supporters of the movement from accessing their bank accounts.


Bitcoin is the life raft away from the coming totalitarianism.

#bitcoin #1984 #nigelfarage #cancelling

