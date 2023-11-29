NEW DNA and Noah's Ark Evidence Confirm Biblical History +Taking Our Schools Back! | EpiSOLO #25

Brief mention of J6 tapes and what it means. NEW DNA evidence adds to the evidence that we are from Adam and our human origins are exactly how God said it is! Also, there is new evidence uncovered around Mt Ararat confirming humans were there at the end of the flood! THEN stay tuned for a blueprint on how to get a Christian take over of your local school board that I'm giving away FOR FREE!





Articles discussed:

DNA Shows Native American Origin: https://greekreporter.com/2023/11/05/dna-native-americans-western-eurasia/





New Evidence Of Noahs Ark: https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/new-evidence-boat-shaped-mound-turkey-could-point-noahs-ark-testing-confirms-right-age





Looking for more? Check this article out on DNA evidence of Adam and Eve origin: https://answersingenesis.org/adam-and-eve/genetics-confirms-recent-supernatural-creation-adam-and-eve/





