Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW DNA and Noah's Ark Evidence Confirm Biblical History +Taking Our Schools Back! | EpiSOLO #25
channel image
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
2 Subscribers
23 views
Published Yesterday

Brief mention of J6 tapes and what it means. NEW DNA evidence adds to the evidence that we are from Adam and our human origins are exactly how God said it is! Also, there is new evidence uncovered around Mt Ararat confirming humans were there at the end of the flood! THEN stay tuned for a blueprint on how to get a Christian take over of your local school board that I'm giving away FOR FREE!


Articles discussed:

DNA Shows Native American Origin: https://greekreporter.com/2023/11/05/dna-native-americans-western-eurasia/


New Evidence Of Noahs Ark: https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/new-evidence-boat-shaped-mound-turkey-could-point-noahs-ark-testing-confirms-right-age


Looking for more? Check this article out on DNA evidence of Adam and Eve origin: https://answersingenesis.org/adam-and-eve/genetics-confirms-recent-supernatural-creation-adam-and-eve/


DONATE TO THE SHOW

Venmo: @jesusandliberty

CashApp: $jesusandliberty


Catch the FULL EPISODE exclusively on Rumble or my website

FOLLOW

Christians4liberty.com <----GRAB THE FREE GUIDE HERE

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Instagram: @jesusandliberty


Background music provided by:

► Music Credits:

● Music By: 'Homie Cat'

● Track Name: 'Rainy Day'

● Official "Homie Cat" Spotify HERE - https://open.spotify.com/artist/01eWi...

● DOWNLOAD @ https://www.chilloutmedia.com/download

License for commercial use: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Unported "Share Alike" (CC BY-SA 4.0) License.

Full License HERE - https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...

● Music promoted by NCM https://goo.gl/fh3rEJ @

 https://www.LoFi-HipHop.com

Keywords
creationismchristianpodcastbestchristianpodcaststopchristianpodcastsgoodchristianpodcastnoahsarkadamandeve

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket