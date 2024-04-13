Boeing Whistleblower Plane Crashes Are 'Inside Job' by Global Elite To Usher In Agenda 2030

The People's Voice





Apr 11, 2024





- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/





-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]





- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





The commercial airline industry has been hijacked by the globalist elite who are determined to bring the industry to its knees as part of the Agenda 2030 plan for humanity.





According to industry whistleblowers, inside job sabotage is responsible for the spate of disastrous incidents in the air and on tarmacs across America, with the stated goal being to destroy the industry from within by eroding public confidence in flying.





But you don’t have to take my word for it. As planes continue veering off runways, wheels fall off during takeoff, mid-air engine fires threaten the lives of passengers, and cabin door plugs blow out, it’s time to listen to what the brave whistleblowers in the industry have been warning us about.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ou4ze-boeing-whistleblower-plane-crashes-are-inside-job-by-global-elite-to-usher-.html



