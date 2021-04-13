Virginia's New Cannabis Law To Take Effect

Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize adult-use cannabis. Last week, the governor proposed amendments to the legislation to allow the personal use provisions of the law to take effect on July 1st, 2021, instead of January 1, 2024, which was originally passed by lawmakers.This means that, starting July 1st, adult residents of Virginia can legally own up to one ounce of cannabis and grow up to four plants per household.Virginia's estimated to generate $698 million to $1.2 billion in local economic activity within the local cannabis industry.Show Notes:Virginia Adult-Use, Home Growing Cannabis Law To Take Effect July 1, Three Years Ahead Of ScheduleGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 695 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.