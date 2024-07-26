BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov (alias: Tomas David Schuman), soviet defector
9 months ago

According to:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yuri_Bezmenov

Yuri Bezmenov was a Soviet journalist for Novosti Press Agency. After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India. At the same time, he began to resent the KGB-sanctioned repression of Soviet dissidents and other intellectuals who dissented from Moscow's policies and he decided to defect to the West. In 1970, as a member of the KGB Soviet mission in New Delhi, India, Bezmenov defected to the West and was re-settled in Canada pursuant to an arrangement between American and Canadian security agencies. Bezmenov is best remembered for his anti-Marxist, anti-Soviet, and anti-atheist lectures and books.

For those who have never seen these videos, or for those who have only seen these 2 or 3 times, it is understandable that you don't know whether you are coming or going. It is my recommendation that everyone watch this 3-Hour video a minimum of at least 10-Times, this includes even Alex Jones. My guess is many of you, like Alex Jones think you are too busy to watch this more than once. I don't care who you are, if you are even, Alex Jones, stop everything you are doing and watch this video right now! This video is Zach Vorhies' #1 recommended video that he says you should watch. This is because he felt like Yuri Bezmenov, when he came out of Google. He felt like he was defecting from the, CURRENT( not former), Soviet Union, he felt like Yuri Bezmenov:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hx9ISR7q9nm7


