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The David Knight Show (22Apr20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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28 views • April 22, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:12:18 Oil collapses, AOC cheers because Green New Deal is now COVID New Deal

— 00:33:12 Bank of America admits only gold is real money, expects $3,000/oz

— 00:38:40 Gates’ Microsoft has a new patent for “make work” activity to get cyber coins

— 00:46:15 Earth Day 50th Anniversary — Michael Moore admits renewable energy won’t work — so kill all the people

— 01:07:08 Pope says Mother Earth (Pachamama?) is angry, we have sinned against her

— 01:23:37 As family grow closer with forced homeschooling, Harvard goes after homeschoolers — but there’s now 56M of them

— 01:46:02 Respiratory therapist of 21 years speaks out on the COVID fraud in his hospital

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Keywords
alex jonesinfowarseconomydavid knightfull showaocgoldoilcashmicrosoftdoctorgreen new dealbill gatesearth dayclimate hoaxhome schoolmother earthcoronaviruscovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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