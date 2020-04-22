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The David Knight Show (22Apr20 Full Show)
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28 views • April 22, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:12:18 Oil collapses, AOC cheers because Green New Deal is now COVID New Deal
— 00:33:12 Bank of America admits only gold is real money, expects $3,000/oz
— 00:38:40 Gates’ Microsoft has a new patent for “make work” activity to get cyber coins
— 00:46:15 Earth Day 50th Anniversary — Michael Moore admits renewable energy won’t work — so kill all the people
— 01:07:08 Pope says Mother Earth (Pachamama?) is angry, we have sinned against her
— 01:23:37 As family grow closer with forced homeschooling, Harvard goes after homeschoolers — but there’s now 56M of them
— 01:46:02 Respiratory therapist of 21 years speaks out on the COVID fraud in his hospital
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:12:18 Oil collapses, AOC cheers because Green New Deal is now COVID New Deal
— 00:33:12 Bank of America admits only gold is real money, expects $3,000/oz
— 00:38:40 Gates’ Microsoft has a new patent for “make work” activity to get cyber coins
— 00:46:15 Earth Day 50th Anniversary — Michael Moore admits renewable energy won’t work — so kill all the people
— 01:07:08 Pope says Mother Earth (Pachamama?) is angry, we have sinned against her
— 01:23:37 As family grow closer with forced homeschooling, Harvard goes after homeschoolers — but there’s now 56M of them
— 01:46:02 Respiratory therapist of 21 years speaks out on the COVID fraud in his hospital
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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