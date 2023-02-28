Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRANSGENDER MET "HIS" KRYPTONITE @ WALMART - Just epic
200 views
channel image
True Thoughts
Published Yesterday |

Here's a transgender man gettin' put in place by a shopper at WALMART. He was backin' away from the fight.


Please Like, Share, Subscribe.....and DEFINITELY COMMENT =)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you want to buy and/or sell on Mercari.com Get up to $30 when you get started.

Save $10 on your first purchase with MERCARI

and / Or

Save $20 when you sell using MERCARI

Use code YFAQQM when you sign up with my

link:  https://merc.li/ytYSDHgfb #mercari


---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FILTER THE WATER IN YOUR HOME FROM CHLORINE AND HEAVY METALS:

FILTER FOR YOUR DRINKING WATER

Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher for Drinking water, 150 Gallon Long Lasting Filter, Tritan BPA Free, Removes Fluoride, Chlorine, Lead, PFAS, and PFOA

https://amzn.to/3FE9FGk


FILTER FOR YOUR KITCHEN FAUCET WATER:

Stainless-steel faucet water filtration sytem, reduces chlorine and chloramine, heavy metals, and bad taste. 320 gallons or 6 months. long lasting, high flow.

https://amzn.to/3WqSWgs


FILTER FOR YOUR SHOWER HEAD:

Inhibits Lime-Scale Growth Removes Copper Reduces PFOS Removes Iron Removes Odor Reduces Chlorine Reduces Sediment Boosts Immunity Reduces Chloramine

https://amzn.to/3Yz4UXj


THANK YOU!!!

Keywords
walmarttransshopper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket