TRANSGENDER MET "HIS" KRYPTONITE @ WALMART - Just epic

Here's a transgender man gettin' put in place by a shopper at WALMART. He was backin' away from the fight.





Please Like, Share, Subscribe.....and DEFINITELY COMMENT =)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you want to buy and/or sell on Mercari.com Get up to $30 when you get started.

Save $10 on your first purchase with MERCARI

and / Or

Save $20 when you sell using MERCARI

Use code YFAQQM when you sign up with my

link: https://merc.li/ytYSDHgfb #mercari





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FILTER THE WATER IN YOUR HOME FROM CHLORINE AND HEAVY METALS:

FILTER FOR YOUR DRINKING WATER

Epic Pure Water Filter Pitcher for Drinking water, 150 Gallon Long Lasting Filter, Tritan BPA Free, Removes Fluoride, Chlorine, Lead, PFAS, and PFOA

https://amzn.to/3FE9FGk





FILTER FOR YOUR KITCHEN FAUCET WATER:

Stainless-steel faucet water filtration sytem, reduces chlorine and chloramine, heavy metals, and bad taste. 320 gallons or 6 months. long lasting, high flow.

https://amzn.to/3WqSWgs





FILTER FOR YOUR SHOWER HEAD:

Inhibits Lime-Scale Growth Removes Copper Reduces PFOS Removes Iron Removes Odor Reduces Chlorine Reduces Sediment Boosts Immunity Reduces Chloramine

https://amzn.to/3Yz4UXj





THANK YOU!!!