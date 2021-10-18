BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

#MarchForOurLives - The Dangers Of Gun Monopolization
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
120 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
0 view • October 18, 2021
EDIT - I forgot to include the Patreon donators in the credits. FUUUUUUUCCCCCCCKKKKKKK

Shootings unfortunately happen regularly in the United States. Every time a shooting happens in an upper-class area, the news cameras turn on, the marches and protests begin, and ultimately, calls to restrict or repeal the second amendment begin to circulate. Thankfully, for the integrity of America's democracy, the news cycle flips over in a couple of days and the protesters have the attention span of a kid with an iPhone - and in this case, that's because they ARE! Let's look at the circumstances surrounding the brutal Stoneman Douglas School shooting of Nikolas Cruz, the actions of fellow students Emma Gonzales and David Hogg, newly thrust into the spotlight, and the March For Our Lives rally!

Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku

SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku

My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku

My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming

My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku

SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9

Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku

-----

Sources:

NBC - West Point admits Parkland student Peter Wang who died saving classmates: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/west-point-military-academy-admits-parkland-student-peter-wang-who-n849721

CNN - A football coach who shielded students from the Florida shooter died as he lived -- by putting himself second: https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/15/us/football-coach-florida-school-shooting-trnd/index.html

Washington Post - Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz: Guns, depression and a life in trouble: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/02/15/florida-shooting-suspect-nikolas-cruz-guns-depression-and-a-life-in-free-fall/?utm_term=.447f78f36877

Breitbart - FBI: Over Two Times More People Beaten To Death Than Killed With Rifles: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/06/16/fbi-people-beaten-death-killed-rifles/

Miami Herald - Violent video games and assault weapons can turn into a lethal combination: http://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article205433529.html

Daily Wire - WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights: https://www.dailywire.com/news/28609/watch-parkland-student-complains-clear-backbacks-ryan-saavedra
Keywords
gunsparklandhogggonzales
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Victory by November? How a &#8220;defeated&#8221; Iran became Trump&#8217;s midterm bargaining chip

Victory by November? How a “defeated” Iran became Trump’s midterm bargaining chip

Lance D Johnson
Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump&#8217;s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Obama-Appointed Judge Slams the Brakes on Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

Douglas Harrington
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Netanyahu Sought UAE Denial of October 7 Warning, AP Reports

Garrison Vance
UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

UAE Confirms Netanyahu Visit, Statement Omits Regional Wars

Garrison Vance
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy