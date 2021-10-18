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#MarchForOurLives - The Dangers Of Gun Monopolization
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0 view • October 18, 2021
EDIT - I forgot to include the Patreon donators in the credits. FUUUUUUUCCCCCCCKKKKKKK
Shootings unfortunately happen regularly in the United States. Every time a shooting happens in an upper-class area, the news cameras turn on, the marches and protests begin, and ultimately, calls to restrict or repeal the second amendment begin to circulate. Thankfully, for the integrity of America's democracy, the news cycle flips over in a couple of days and the protesters have the attention span of a kid with an iPhone - and in this case, that's because they ARE! Let's look at the circumstances surrounding the brutal Stoneman Douglas School shooting of Nikolas Cruz, the actions of fellow students Emma Gonzales and David Hogg, newly thrust into the spotlight, and the March For Our Lives rally!
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Sources:
NBC - West Point admits Parkland student Peter Wang who died saving classmates: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/west-point-military-academy-admits-parkland-student-peter-wang-who-n849721
CNN - A football coach who shielded students from the Florida shooter died as he lived -- by putting himself second: https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/15/us/football-coach-florida-school-shooting-trnd/index.html
Washington Post - Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz: Guns, depression and a life in trouble: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/02/15/florida-shooting-suspect-nikolas-cruz-guns-depression-and-a-life-in-free-fall/?utm_term=.447f78f36877
Breitbart - FBI: Over Two Times More People Beaten To Death Than Killed With Rifles: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/06/16/fbi-people-beaten-death-killed-rifles/
Miami Herald - Violent video games and assault weapons can turn into a lethal combination: http://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article205433529.html
Daily Wire - WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights: https://www.dailywire.com/news/28609/watch-parkland-student-complains-clear-backbacks-ryan-saavedra
Shootings unfortunately happen regularly in the United States. Every time a shooting happens in an upper-class area, the news cameras turn on, the marches and protests begin, and ultimately, calls to restrict or repeal the second amendment begin to circulate. Thankfully, for the integrity of America's democracy, the news cycle flips over in a couple of days and the protesters have the attention span of a kid with an iPhone - and in this case, that's because they ARE! Let's look at the circumstances surrounding the brutal Stoneman Douglas School shooting of Nikolas Cruz, the actions of fellow students Emma Gonzales and David Hogg, newly thrust into the spotlight, and the March For Our Lives rally!
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
NBC - West Point admits Parkland student Peter Wang who died saving classmates: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/west-point-military-academy-admits-parkland-student-peter-wang-who-n849721
CNN - A football coach who shielded students from the Florida shooter died as he lived -- by putting himself second: https://www.cnn.com/2018/02/15/us/football-coach-florida-school-shooting-trnd/index.html
Washington Post - Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz: Guns, depression and a life in trouble: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2018/02/15/florida-shooting-suspect-nikolas-cruz-guns-depression-and-a-life-in-free-fall/?utm_term=.447f78f36877
Breitbart - FBI: Over Two Times More People Beaten To Death Than Killed With Rifles: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/06/16/fbi-people-beaten-death-killed-rifles/
Miami Herald - Violent video games and assault weapons can turn into a lethal combination: http://www.miamiherald.com/opinion/op-ed/article205433529.html
Daily Wire - WATCH: Parkland Student Complains Clear Backpacks Infringe On His Constitutional Rights: https://www.dailywire.com/news/28609/watch-parkland-student-complains-clear-backbacks-ryan-saavedra
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