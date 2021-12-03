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People are being treated like animals in quarantine camps in Australia
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423 views • December 03, 2021
A global health treaty is coming and here's an example of what that will look like.
Happening now in Australia....concentration camps for people who don't have covid but are exposed to covid via contact tracing OR to those who are resisting the operating system.
From today’s Godcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/pharmaceutical-new-world-order-nations-drafting-global-pandemic-treaty
Happening now in Australia....concentration camps for people who don't have covid but are exposed to covid via contact tracing OR to those who are resisting the operating system.
From today’s Godcast: https://www.trunews.com/stream/pharmaceutical-new-world-order-nations-drafting-global-pandemic-treaty
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