04-18-23 "Plant a Seed of Hope" Farming Project Painting Party Update

04-18-23 "Plant a Seed of Hope" Farming Project Painting Party Next Week, Tuesday, April 25th, 2023
From: 8 am to 4 pm at the latest that day.
Address: 201 Station Rd., Store # 258, Next to Exit #11, Quakertown, PA 18951
TODAY'S VIDEO LINK: https://rumble.com/v2iyv9o-04-18-23-plant-a-seed-of-hope-farming-project-painting-party.html
my email address is: [email protected]
SPONSORSHIPS HERE:
1. DIRECT PAYPAL LINK FOR THIS PROJECT:
https://lnkd.in/eY4sn-Cd...
2. MAKE A DONATION VIA OUR NON-PROFITS VENMO ACCOUNT:
Homeless To Independence Inc.
@Homeless_to_Independence
https://lnkd.in/eZ2GEBE8 MartinFrey
Homeless To Independence Inc. is now accepting donations of:
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash
Ethereum
Litecoin
3. YOU CAN STOP IN AND DROP OFF A CHECK TO OUR "ONE OF A KIND" SHOP ANY FRIDAY, SATURDAY OR SUNDAY DURING REGULAR QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET HOURS. THE ADDRESS IS:
QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET
"ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258
NEXT TO EXIT #11,
201 STATION RD.
QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951
or...
4. YOU CAN MAIL YOUR DONATION TO:
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.
"SEED OF HOPE PROJECT"
201 STATION RD. #258
QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951
***
Homeless To Independence Inc. is accepting sponsorships and donations on our monetized social media platforms and all funds generated on these are set up to be transferred to our "Plant a Seed of Hope" Farming Project.
These include, to start:
Patreon - https://lnkd.in/eEq_DTD
pilled.net - https://lnkd.in/epRH7iG
Rumble - HOMELESS_TO_INDEPENDENC
Any Questions, Please ask!!
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!
