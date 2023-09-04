BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How they will Force CBDC Adoption, BRICS Ending Petro Dollar & more w/ Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
768 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • September 04, 2023



Contact Miles Franklin when purchasing your Gold & Silver. Tell them "Sarah Sent Me" and they guarantee you the best prices and services in the country.Show more


Join the Freedom Buying Club - stop supporting the globalists, detox your home and your body with better products made in America: Learn more at https://FreedomBuyingClub.com


Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, returns to the program to share his theory on how they will force the wide adoption of the new CBDC. He also discusses the amazingly bad policy decisions and viewpoints of Biden's top economic advisors. Buckle up, the next couple of years could get even more turbulent. Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - "tell them Sarah" sent you and get the best prices in the country.


Join my newsletter at https://SarahWestall.com

Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, telomere lengthening capsules and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop


MUSIC CREDITS: "Silent Bleak Night" by Human's Win and "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.


Show less



CSID: 50a9814ade199808



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
researchsarahsent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The war on your DNA may be happening in your bathroom

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The war on your DNA may be happening in your bathroom

Belle Carter
Adding These Six Vegetables to Our Diet May Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Adding These Six Vegetables to Our Diet May Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Coco Somers
Boost your metabolism with these foods

Boost your metabolism with these foods

Jacob Thomas
Nearly half of the world&#8217;s farmers poisoned by pesticides each year, study finds

Nearly half of the world’s farmers poisoned by pesticides each year, study finds

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy