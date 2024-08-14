The Book of Enoch The Oldest Book on Earth

Have You ever read The Book of Enoch, if not you need to as it sheds light on everything.

Music by Send Rain

The Queen of Ethiopia, She Bore a son and his name was Menilek, first emperor of Ethiopia. 970-931 BCE

She would have also returned with Sacred Scrolls; The Book of Enoch, Oldest copy.

Ethiopia Jews date back to 950 BCE

The Book of Enoch was found among The Dead Sea Scrolls in cave 11, along with Isaiah, Ezekiel, and Daniel etc.





The Ethiopian Church has been in existence sense the Eunice returned in 33AD,

King Enaza Converted in appx; 320-360AD and it became the nations official religion.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has buildings/Archaeological sites that date to 300-350 AD

Book of Enoch is quoted by Jude 1:14-15, Enoch to Methuselah to Noah and on to the Ark is is quite possibly as I believe the oldest book on earth?

The Book of Enoch is Scripture, it was left out of our KJV for a reason?