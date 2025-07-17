✡️ MTG DROPS TRUTH BOMB ON ISRAEL LOBBY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🗣 "Groups like AIPAC and Christians United for Israel should register as foreign agents—they lobby for Israel, NOT America.", rep Marjorie Taylor Green said.
🚨 Why this matters:
👉 AIPAC spends $100M+ yearly to buy politicians (Biden took $5.2M, Trump $1M)
👉 CUFI has 5M members pushing biblical war to "fulfill prophecy" (yes, really)
👉 US sends Israel $17.9 BILLION/year precisely because of the lobby’s iron grip on Washington
This isn’t "alliance," it’s SURRENDER.
