24. Communicating With a Fool

Enlightenment, honesty, kindness
A fool takes for weakness and gyve
In his own primitive, mindless
And animal-like way of life.
He’s right, as among his close orbit
Grandstanding and grabbing have passed
Right into a ritual, molded
Exactly as lies, falseness, lust.
But who has a high-level mindset
Sees these traits as signs of collapse,
Which comes as an imminent sunset...
But while a fool scorns at this lapse.
And having with him any deals,
Keep cold, dry and formal yourself,
With no irritation and fears,
Speak briefly: to big words he’s deaf.
With fortitude, prudence and gumption
Strike back a fool’s folly, my friend,
Cuz if there is trash in his action…
This… this is the start of the end.
