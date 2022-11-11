Create New Account
24. Communicating With a Fool
Enlightenment, honesty, kindness

A fool takes for weakness and gyve

In his own primitive, mindless

And animal-like way of life.


He’s right, as among his close orbit

Grandstanding and grabbing have passed

Right into a ritual, molded

Exactly as lies, falseness, lust.


But who has a high-level mindset

Sees these traits as signs of collapse,

Which comes as an imminent sunset...

But while a fool scorns at this lapse.


And having with him any deals,

Keep cold, dry and formal yourself,

With no irritation and fears,

Speak briefly: to big words he’s deaf.


With fortitude, prudence and gumption

Strike back a fool’s folly, my friend,

Cuz if there is trash in his action…

This… this is the start of the end.

